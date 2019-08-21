SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scene near Jim Hogg Road, where officials found a body.

According to the SCSO, the body was found in a wooded area at about 4:09 p.m. Tuesday near a gas station on Jim Hogg Road at I-20.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the caller escorted deputies to the body, which appeared to be a white male. However, the body was partially decomposed.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

The body is being sent to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.