According to the SCSO, the body of an unidentified man was discovered around 5:40 a.m. in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14, near a convenience store.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near Tyler State Park on Monday morning.

The SCSO says the man sustained gunshot wounds.