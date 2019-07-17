GLADEWATER, Texas — The City of Gladewater is alerting citizens of an railroad crossing blockage that will be in place all day Wednesday.

According to officials, the railroad crossing at Broadway Avenue will be closed off due to repairs being made by Union Pacific.

Please seek an alternate route of travel.

