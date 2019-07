TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has canceled a SILVER ALERT that was issued for a 65-year-old man on Monday.

According to the TPD, Andrew Scott Yelverton, 65, who has dementia and recently moved to Tyler from Katy, was found around 2 a.m. on Tuesday by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Prior to being found, Yelverton was last seen driving from his residence on Old Omen Road around 1:30 p.m.

The TPD would like to thank the public for sharing Yelverton's information.