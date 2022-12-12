CRAZY CATCH: Officials capture, safely relocate 6-foot alligator in Lufkin

Animal Control Officer Carol Cintula helped with her catcher pole skills and Officer Alisha Holman came in with duct tape for the final assist.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police and animal control officers worked together to wrangle a 6-foot alligator on Saturday that was found at a local business.

According to police, the gator was found off Sellers Street. Officer Caleb Forrest served as the alligator roper/wrangler and Officer Christian Ibarra kept his distance while assisting with the "perp walk."