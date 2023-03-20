Officials: Father behind wheel of ATV crash that killed 5-year-old boy in Henderson

Investigators said Darrell Davis, father of two boys (ages 5 and 9), was driving at the time of the crash. His sons were passengers in the ATV.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — A child died in a tragic ATV crash Saturday near County Road 485 in Henderson.

Investigators said Darrell Davis, father of two boys (ages 5 and 9), was driving at the time of the crash. His sons were passengers in the ATV.

Authorities said Davis was trying to get one of the kids to sit down when he lost control and over corrected. The ATV rolled onto its side, throwing the 5-year-old to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"In Texas, you know, we have a lot of ATV wrecks that happen. They’re not equipped with seat belts, or anything like that. So, you want to take other precautions like wearing a helmet," said Sergeant Adam Albritton.

Albritton said under Texas law you need to have a drivers license to operate an ATV. It’s illegal to ride an ATV on a public roadway.

With ATV riding being such a common recreational activity in Texas, it’s important you have precautions in place for your safety.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.