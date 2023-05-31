Body of missing North Texas man found in Davy Crockett National Forest

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the body of a North Texas man has been found in a national forest.
According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Vincent Berardi, 23, was reported missing from his home in the Fort Worth area on May 20. Berardi's family reported seeing him on the doorbell camera leaving his home at around 5:40 a.m. on May 19.
Sheriff Hargrove says Berardi's body was found Saturday, June 3, in the Davy Crockett National Forest.
"Please keep his family & friends in your prayers," Sheriff Hargrove said.