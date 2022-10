Donald Wayne Bandy was last seen on Oct. 3 on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department is searching for Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, who was last seen on Oct. 3rd on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV.

Bandy is a white man who is about 5'8'' tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

According to LPD, Bandy was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans.