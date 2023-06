According to the Longview Police Department, Noah Parker, 20, was last seen in the 900 block of East Pacific Avenue by a friend.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a missing man in Longview Wednesday evening.

Parker weights 120 lbs. and is about 5'1" tall, officials said.