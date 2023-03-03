x
OFFICIALS: Deputies, SWAT team responding to standoff in Smith County home

The man started threatening the officers while the Pct. 1 constable's office was serving an eviction notice, the sheriff's office said.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office, SWAT team and others are on the scene of a standoff that began while officers were serving an eviction in the Tyler-area home. 

Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson, said law enforcement, including deputies, SWAT team and the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable's Office, are at the home in the 1600 block of Alamo Drive. 

The standoff began around 10:30 a.m. The man started threatening the officers while the Pct. 1 constable's office was serving an eviction notice, Christian said.

Deputies and the sheriff's office SWAT team have been called to help respond, he said.

