KILGORE, Texas β€” Kilgore residents are seeing orange or reddish tap water these days, but a city official says the water is safe.

Director of Public Works Clay Evers said the discoloration is the result of increased water demand during the hottest months of the year.

β€œIt happens in the city of Kilgore every year,” Evers said recently.

