AUTHORITIES: Driver crashes stolen ambulance into gas pumps at Rusk convenience store

RUSK, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding after a driver reportedly crashed an ambulance into gas pumps at a Cherokee County convenience store.

According to the Rusk Fire Department, the ambulance was out of San Augustine County and wrecked at Kim's, located at the intersection of Hwy. 69 and Loop 343.

Nacogdoches County Constable Pct. 3 Roger Dudley confirmed the ambulance was stolen and the driver led authorities on a multi-county pursuit before the crash.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time.