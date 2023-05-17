POLICE: Driver in fatal Longview wreck admitted drinking; officer saw beer in car

Another officer found “open alcoholic beverages” in the car involved in the wreck, according to a written report filed by one of the officers.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Lone Star man arrested in a fatal wreck Saturday in Longview told a police officer he had two beers before driving.

Another officer found “open alcoholic beverages” in the car involved in the wreck, according to a written report filed by one of the officers who responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of 400 W. Methvin in downtown.

The report was filed in the office of Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of Peace B.H. Jameson to explain why Hunter Tigert, 22, was arrested without a warrant.