RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The drivers of two 18-wheelers that collided Friday afternoon in Rusk County are OK, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of State Highway 43 and Farm-to-Market Road 1251, which leads from Henderson to Tatum.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 4:40 p.m.

Lane closures are still in place, but SH 43 traffic is moving slowly at this time.