The Polk County Sheriff's Office says these drugs have contributed to at least one death and three others being in critical condition in area hospitals.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of drugs, such as crystal meth and heroin, being sold to individuals are possibly laced with an unknown chemical or fentanyl.

The PCSO says these drugs have contributed to at least one death and three others being in critical condition in area hospitals.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Byron Lyons, along with detectives, responded to a location in the Ace area of Polk County concerning the death of a local individual and two others that were believed to have consumed methamphetamines.

Sheriff Lyons suspects suspects, due to the evidence located at the scene along with drug evidence, all three individuals consumed a drug laced with an unknown chemical .

Later that day, another individual was discovered in a different subdivision with the same symptoms stating he also used drugs associated with the three individuals from earlier.

"At this time, detectives are conducting investigation and awaiting information from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as hospitals the individuals were transported to for treatment," the PCSO said in a statement.