HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Bad checks, bad IDs and bad deals spanning East Texas and Arkansas have put a couple behind bars.

According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Aaron Todd Davis, 35, and Jessica Lindsay Davis, 38, face charges of livestock theft, forgery and fraud after investigations by the TSCRA and the Arkansas Agriculture Department.

The TSCRA says the couple's crime spree started in Kirbyville in late March when the couple purchased six calves for a total of $3,012.13 using false identification and a fraudulent check. TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Belt launched an investigation, but before it was complete, the suspects paid the victim directly and the case was closed.

In early April, TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast says he received a call from an auction market in East Texas about a returned check. The market’s office manager told Mast a couple, who were first-time buyers, wrote the check in the amount of $5,151.55 for the purchase of three heifer yearlings and two bulls. During the investigation, Mast says he determined the check was a forgery and Aaron Davis had used a fake identification card. The TSRCA says he later admitted he’d purchased the temporary driver’s license on the dark web.

About the same time, the TSCRA says the couple was involved in a similar crime in Calvert, which was investigated by TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas. Once they were positively identified by Dumas, they paid restitution to the victim, and the case was closed.

But the couple’s alleged criminal activity wasn’t limited to their home state.

Less than two weeks later, Billy Black, chief of the Law Enforcement Division of the Arkansas Depart of Agriculture reached out to the TSCRA for assistance identifying two suspects that had bought and sold cattle at three sale barns in Arkansas using fraudulent identification and fraudulent checks.

After Black described the couple, along with the vehicle and trailer used in his cases, Mast told him the suspects matched the description of Aaron and Jessica Davis. The TSCRA says surveillance footage confirmed their identities.

According to the TSCRA, during interviews with Mast and fellow Special Ranger Larry Hand, both Aaron and Jessica Davis confessed. The two are charged with theft of livestock, forgery and theft of identity in Houston County and theft of livestock in Arkansas.

“This was truly a team effort,” Mast said. “Due to our large network of law enforcement agencies and multiple officers pulling together, we were able to solve these cases and help protect livestock producers and marketers from future loss.”

Mast and Hand would like to thank Chief Billy Black; TSCRA Special Rangers Hal Dumas and Jimmy Belt; Officer Nathan Jessup and other members of the Nacogdoches Police Department; Captain Rusty Allen of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office; and Captain Heath Bragg, game warden, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their work on this case