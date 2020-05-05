NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is seeking a fugitive wanted for alleged child sexual assault.

According to the NCSO, officials are searching for Zachery Driver, 20, of Douglass.

Driver is wanted by NCSO for indecency with a child and has been known to hang out in several different locations in Nacogdoches County. He also has ties in the Melrose Community.

The investigation started in April 2020 when a victim made an outcry of the sexual assault against Driver. Authorities established probable cause for a warrant that was obtained for Driver’s arrest on Monday.

Law enforcement received information that Driver is possibly on the run and is aware of the criminal charges against him.

He was last seen driving a white half-ton, four-wheel drive GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 936-559-2607 or the Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.