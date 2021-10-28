East Texas man arrested after admitting to repeatedly stabbing father, slashing his throat over argument

The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities say he stabbed his father several times and slashed his throat.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to CR 420 after receiving a 911 call from the suspect, identified as Blake Foxworth, stating he stabbed his father over an argument.

When officials arrived on scene, they found George Foxworth on the couch unconscious and covered in blood. Deputies began life saving measures to stop the bleeding and gave medical aid until EMS arrived. He was then flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

Blake was arrested at a neighbor's house and was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

George is currently undergoing surgery.