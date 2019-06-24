NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches man was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly after assaulting his girlfriend.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported assault in the 6000 block of of Highway 21 East. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who was bleeding from her face and head due to an alleged assault.

The suspect, identified as Malcolm Creamer, 35, was found in the back bedroom of the residence and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The NCSO says Creamer told law enforcement he was sorry for what he had done and further explained he was just drunk.

According to the NCSO, the investigation revealed an altercation had started between Creamer and his girlfriend and he beat the woman several times with a .40 caliber pistol. Officials say Creamer also pointed the weapon at the victim during the assault.

Creamer was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.