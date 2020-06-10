OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after road rage incident leads to shooting at Dollar General

Joshua Ardi, 25, was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

CHANDLER, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say a road rage incident led to a shooting.

On Monday, around 8:30 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Dollar General, located at 2705 Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the investigation revealed Joshua Ardi, 25, was involved in a road rage incident with the victim that spillover over into the Dollar General.

According to officials, once inside the store, Ardi pulled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shot at the victim twice, hitting the victim once. The victim was taken to a local hospital while Ardi left the scene.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Ardi was located at 21320 Southwind Drive and he was taken back to the crime scene to be interviewed.

Ardi was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.