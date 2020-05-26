LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman who was holding a child back in April 2020.

According to Lufkin Crime Stoppers, officers arrested Damian Deshawn Castle, of Lufkin, on Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers says the Lufkin Police Department obtained two felony warrants for Castle's arrest following the shooting of a woman who was holding a child on April 9, 2020.

Crime Stoppers does not have additional information regarding the arrest but anyone who submitted a Crime Stoppers tip regarding Castle's location should contact Crime Stoppers to check their reward eligibility at 639TIPS.com.

