OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of LSD

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A wanted East Texas man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Henderson County led to the discovery of LSD.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Lester Lewis Rainwater, Jr., 55, and a passenger were traveling down West Main Street in Gun Barrel City when Deputy Jonathan Barrios noticed he was not wearing his seat belt.

Deputy Barrios stopped the vehicle and arrested Rainwater for outstanding warrants.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, a search of Rainwater's pockets revealed a tin foil wrapper containing LSD, or acid.

Rainwater was booked into the Henderson County Jail for the warrants and drug possession.