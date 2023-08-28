OFFICIALS: East Texas man kidnapped woman, struck her with pistol

Authorities say the victim also had injuries from previous beatings.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly kidnapping a woman back in July.

According to the Camp County Sheriff's Office, Javier Villarreal Amador, 22, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

“Deputy Andrew Cox was dispatched to Walker Creek Apartments July 20 in reference to a female being held captive by Amador,” Sheriff John Cortelyou said. “Investigator Tim Hall responded to that location and was told the suspect had already fled the scene. Hall interviewed the victim and a subject who had been given Amador a ride to Mount Pleasant.