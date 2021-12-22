Health officials encourage getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays

Both the Antigen rapid test and PCR test are readily available in East Texas.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — With the holidays approaching, we will soon be gathering with our loved ones to enjoy time together.

With recent vaccinations, some may have extra protection against the virus but officials say in order to protect your loved ones you should consider getting tested for COVID-19, especially if you are experiencing symptoms.

NET Health CEO George Roberts says the number of positive cases has been on the rise.

"You could have a tickle in your throat or maybe you just don't feel good or you're concerned about COVID, go get tested." said Roberts.

Both the antigen rapid test and PCR tests are readily available in East Texas but for the PCR test, the results can take at least 48 hours to return.

"The PCR test is going to be a tad more reliable to tell you just because you're early in your stage and it will tell you if you have it or not," said Roberts.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the better option would be the antigen or better known as the rapid test, which delivers results in 15 minutes.

"The main thing is its important for you to know before you go visit your other family members that you haven't seen in awhile, go visit elderly parents, your grandparents.. its good to know what your COVID status is," said Roberts.

HRS Medical in Tyler is one of the sites offering free rapid COVID testing. Registered nurse and co-owner Keshia Neal says the nose swab test can ease any tension when questioning if you are carrying the virus with a negative test result.

"Coming in, getting your test done, getting your results within a rapid time of ten minutes can give you a piece of mind when going to visit your loved ones of being around your family locally here as well," Neal said.

For anyone interested in receiving the vaccine or their booster before traveling, vaccination sites like the one set up at Majesty Event Center in Tyler are also available.

Steve Simpson received his third dose as he considers himself as falling under one of those at increased risk for illness

"I've been getting vaccinations since the mid-50s and its cured more things than I guess if I hadn't had them so I don't see why anyone would hesitate," said Simpson.