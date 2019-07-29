NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Friday night after deputies reportedly found a large amount of heroin in his 18-wheeler during a traffic stop.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on an 18-wheeler for two different traffic violations on Highway 59 North around 10 p.m.

The driver Ramon Martinez, 49, of Houston, was traveling from Houston to Texarkana with an unloaded truck.

Deputies conducted a search around the truck, with a certified sheriff’s office K-9, who gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics.

Deputies say they found three packages of narcotics concealed in the cab. An onsite test revealed the substance was 3.5 pounds of heroin.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. The street value of the heroin is estimated at $150,000.