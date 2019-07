GLADEWATER, Texas — A man was taken to a local hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive while working on the City of Gladewater water tower.

According to the Gladewater Fire Department, crews were called to the tower on Tuesday after a man reportedly passed out, possibly due to the heat.

The GFD says the man was lowered down from atop the tower by his crew. He was taken to a Longview hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.