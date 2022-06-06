Officials: Helicopter crashes near Rusk County Airport, 2 injured

x
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A private helicopter has crashed on or near the Rusk County Airport property Monday morning, according to emergency officials.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said two people, Russell and Ginger Moore, were injured in the crash. Russell was air-flighted to a local hospital and Ginger was taken by an ambulance to a hospital in Tyler. 

This crash occurred at around 10 a.m. Officials asked for people to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Rusk County OEM said.

