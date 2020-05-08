OFFICIALS: Henderson County woman shot boyfriend during argument

Tiffany Marie Schultz, 19, was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is being bars after officials say she shot her boyfriend during an argument.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Tiffany Marie Schultz, 19, and her boyfriend began arguing at a house in the 7700 block of Shady Brook Drive in the Brierwood Bay subdivision.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says as the man was tampering with a vehicle at the residence, Schultz went into the home and apparently retrieved a revolver.

According to Deputy Joshua Shoemake, the man was holding a battery from the vehicle when she fired the first shot. The argument continued and Schultz fired a second round which struck the victim.

The man was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.