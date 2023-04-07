Chief issues statement after retired Longview firefighter killed in fireworks explosion at Gilmer venue

Maddox was retired Longview Fire Department fire driver/engineer. He served at the fire department for just over 28 years from 1988 to 2016, LFD said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILMER, Texas — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a fireworks explosion that caused a fire at a Gilmer event venue Tuesday morning as retired Longview firefighter.

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jared Maddox, 58, of Gilmer, died after the fireworks accident at the Firehouse 9 Farm event center, located at 4101 Locust Road. Four other people were also injured in the accident.

Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes ordered Maddox’s body to be taken for an autopsy.

"Sheriff Webb, on behalf of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, wishes to express condolences to the family of Mr. Maddox. He provided assistance to the Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services for many years. He will be missed," the sheriff's office said. "Please keep all of those injured in this incident, and their families, in your thought and prayers."

According to the Longview News-Journal, Maddox was the owner of the Firehouse 9 Farm.

Maddox was a retired Longview Fire Department fire driver/engineer. He served at the fire department for just over 28 years from 1988 to 2016, LFD said in a statement.

"He was a good friend and comrade to all who knew him and would do anything he could to help out his brothers and sisters in the department," Longview Fire said in the statement. "His untimely loss will be grieved by many for some time to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Trish and the entire Maddox family as they attempt to cope with the loss and devastation of such an impactful event."

The statement added that the department's prayers are with the others who are injured in the fireworks explosion as they recover.



“I have known and served in the East Texas Fire Service with Jared at both the Gilmer and Longview Fire Departments for just shy of 40 years," Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said. "He was most certainly a good man who loved his family and served the public well throughout his life and career. His loss will be felt by many across the Northeast Texas community. I’m grateful for the time I had to work alongside him, and I am a better man for having known him.”

Upshur County deputies, constables, fire agencies and medical personnel responded to the event center around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire involved fireworks explosions and other volatile flammable items, the UCSO said.

ATF Agent Kevin Mack said those preparing the fireworks at the site were nearing completion of approximately 300 3-inch fireworks shells when the accident occurred. Evidence and statements showed the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion.

Initial information stated the accident happened as fireworks being prepared for an event later Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says there's no indication of foul play.