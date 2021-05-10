Officials identify 10-year-old East Texas boy hit by vehicle while out buying Mother’s Day gift

The accident occurred Sunday morning on Chestnut Street.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials have identified the boy struck by a vehicle in Lufkin on Sunday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, 10-year-olf Diego Velasquez was hit by a car while sneaking out to buy a Mother’s Day gift.

Diego went to the Dollar General in Chestnut Village to buy a box of candy and a card, and while crossing Chestnut Street to go home, he was side-swiped by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late and attempted to swerve but was unable to prevent the impact, according to police.

Because the vehicle had the right of way, the driver will not be cited.

Diego suffered a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and underwent surgery, according to Diego’s father Santos Velasquez.

Diego and his mother are in Houston as he continues to recover.