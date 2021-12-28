Officials identify East Texas man killed while allegedly attempting to burglarize property

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has identified a man they say was shot and killed by a homeowner's relative while reportedly attempting a burglary early Christmas morning.

On December 25 at approximately 12:40am, Deputies and Investigators with the Sheriff's Office responded to 6380 CR 4174 in reference to a burglary and gunshot victim.

The RCSO says while visiting, the relative of the homeowner noticed a flashlight coming from the other house on the property. The relative then wenr to investigate the suspicious light and found Jason Holland inside of the house.

Officials say the relative gave Holland "several commands to get on the floor," but Holland refused.

"Holland then reportedly reached into his pocket and charged at the relative," the RCSO said in a statement.

Authorities say the relative then shot Holland, who was struck by two rounds. Holland was taken to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

Holland's body is now undergoing a toxicology screening and autopsy. The RCSO says once those are completed, the case will be submitted to a grand jury.