PANOLA COUNTY — The Panola County Sheriff's Office identified both the shooting victim and suspect from Sunday's apparent murder-suicide.

Officials say 41-year-old Tawanna Elaine Johnson of Carthage was the victim.

They identified the suspect as 29-year-old Beckville native Demontre Fitsjeriald Porter.

Police believe the shooting happened following an altercation happened at a home on Farm to Market Road 959 in Beckville.

A witness told authorities that a man shot a woman once with an AK-style rifle after the altercation.

Fitsjeriald left the scene, but was later found by an officer. Fitsjeriald took his own life with the suspected murder weapon while the officer was trying to demand him out of the vehicle.

