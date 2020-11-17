Officials identify suspect in Upshur County shooting incident

The Upshur County deputy who was injured has been treated and released.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect who injured a deputy during a shootout early Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Craig Steven Harwart, 55, of Gilmer, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson of Gregg County has set the bond at $250,000.

Harwart remains hospitalized in a Longview medical facility, while in the custody of the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. No mug shot is available at this time because he has yet to be booked into jail.

The Upshur County deputy who was hit by a bullet has been treated and released from a local hospital.