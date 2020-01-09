x
Officials indict East Texas coach who allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to students

Anthony D-Andre Moore, 30, of Carthage was indicted by a Panola County grand jury on two counts of online solicitation of a minor on Aug. 18.
Credit: Panola County Jail

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A former Beckville High School coach arrested in December after two students said he sent them sexually-explicit photos through social media has been indicted.

Anthony D-Andre Moore, 30, of Carthage was indicted by a Panola County grand jury on two counts of online solicitation of a minor on Aug. 18.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moore on Dec. 12, after investigators were called to Beckville High School on Dec. 6. Two students told police that Moore had sent them sexually-explicit photos.

