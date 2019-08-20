JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after a threat was sent to the department via Facebook messenger.

According to the JPD, the individual threatened to "shoot up every school and day care within a 30-mile radius then I'm coming for your officers."

While police do not believe this threat is credible, surrounding schools have been notified, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police are actively working to identify the Facebook user.

If you have any information regarding this message, please contact the JPD at (903) 586-2546.