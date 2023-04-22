Officials investigating after 1 dead in Henderson County shooting

The shooting victim has been identified as Alexis Garoutte, the sheriff's office said.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead in a subdivision near Gun Barrel City.

Deputies were called to Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City around 7:20 p.m. regarding a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

