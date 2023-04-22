Officials investigating after 1 dead in Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead in a subdivision near Gun Barrel City.
Deputies were called to Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City around 7:20 p.m. regarding a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting victim has been identified as Alexis Garoutte, the sheriff's office said.
Those who have any information about this shooting are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.