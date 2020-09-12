UPDATE: Person of interest detained after 2 bodies found in home on Jim Hogg Road in Smith County

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found at a house on Jim Hogg Road.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the body of a man and a woman were located at a residence in the 19000 block of Jim Hogg Road (County Road 431) around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say white pickup-truck was at the location where the bodies were found and was still running, but unoccupied. Through information obtained at the scene, law enforcement found that a man had left the area on foot.

The woman was flown to a Tyler hospital where she later died. Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Their bodies were sent to Tyler for autopsy.

Officials say a person of interest has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

