Officials investigating after 3 people shot at Kilgore gentlemen's club

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

KILGORE, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for the gunman who opened fire at a Kilgore gentlemen's club early Saturday morning.

According to the GCSO, around 4:10 a.m., officials responded to Sensations Gentlemen's Club, located at 6412 Highway 31 in Kilgore.

Cpl. Josh Tubb tells CBS19, when deputies arrived on scene they were told three people had been shot. The victims were taken by private vehicle to a Tyler hospital.

The shooter left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.