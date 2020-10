If you have any information on the alligator, please contact Rusk County Game Warden Kirk Clendenin at (903) 353-8646.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating after a 9' alligator was found shot at a Rusk County bridge.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the alligator was located off County Road 4194 at the bridge at Bowles Creek bridge.

