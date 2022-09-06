OFFICIALS: East Texas 16-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle during family gathering

The findings of the UCSO investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County officials are investigating after a baby died after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officials were called to the 2100 block of Mule Deer Rd. after a 16-month-old was hit by a vehicle.

When authorities arrived on scene, they identified the child as Emma Shae Carter, of Gilmer, and she was at a family gathering at her grandfather's house. The child's parents and other family members were present.

"During the outdoor activities, a family member, intending to run an errand related to the event, began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path," the UCSO said.

Carter was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"All parties at the scene have been cooperative and helpful during the initial investigation," the UCSO said. "As per standard procedure, Child Protective Services was notified of the incident."