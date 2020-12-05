TYLER, Texas — Officials are investigating an early morning fire at a local plastics plant.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze at New Hope Energy, located at 1775 Duncan Street, around 5:30 a.m.

According to their website, New Hope Energy converts plastic waste into renewable chemicals using a patented process which converts 100% of the waste plastic into useful renewable chemicals.

When first responders arrived on scene, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the facility. The fire was brought under control around 6:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer Paul Findley tells CBS19 the building did have smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.