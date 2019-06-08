SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department have received an excessive amount of mail theft reports in the last couple of months.

According to the SCSO, the suspect(s) are indiscriminately fishing large amounts of envelopes from the blue mail receptacles typically found in the parking lots of local businesses.

The sheriff's office says the suspect(s) are targeting business and personal checks and other financial instruments. Once the financial checks are comprised, they will “wash” the check or duplicate it in some fashion. They will then use these counterfeit instruments to obtain cash or purchase items, usually outside of the county from where it was stolen.

To help minimize your chances of being a victim, the sheriff's office says if you have to mail a check or other financial instrument, consider going to your local post office. You can use the drop off point within the building or hand-deliver the envelope to the clerk. Also, you can hand-deliver the envelope to your local mail carrier.

Even though the majority of these letters are being stolen from commercial mail receptacles, consider your personal mailbox as well. Whenever you raise the red flag on your mailbox, you have just alerted anyone who can see it.

To help law enforcement, the SCSO says to be vigilant of your neighborhood and surroundings. If you see anyone acting suspiciously around these target areas, call your local law enforcement agency. If possible, obtain a suspect and/or vehicle description and a license plate number.

The sheriff's office says to not attempt to apprehend or detain anyone you suspect has committed these crimes.