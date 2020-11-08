Officials investigating armed robbery at Lufkin convenience store

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the LPD at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Monday night.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 11 p.m., officers were called to Big's, located at 2215 East Denman Avenue in regards to a robbery.

The LPD says, when officers arrived on the scene, the clerk said a masked man entered the store with a long gun and told him to get in the bathroom. He said a second masked man then ran into the store and grabbed a bank deposit bag from behind the counter. He said the man removed an undisclosed amount of money from the bag before telling him again to get in the bathroom. The clerk did so and the suspects shut the door behind him.

A short time later, the clerk said he heard the doorbell sound, meaning they had left the store. He opened the door in time to see a gray, four-door car leave the parking lot, on Denman Avenue. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

Because the men were wearing masks, the clerk could not give good suspect descriptions.

Officials say the clerk said he believed the man with the gun could have been white based on his hands, but that he may have been wearing gloves. He could not give a clothing description on that suspect. The clerk described the man who took the money as wearing a full face covering like a ski mask and black clothing.

"Due to technical difficulties with the store surveillance system, we have not been able to obtain the surveillance video," the LPD said. "We are working with the store manager to collect the video and will release it as soon as it becomes available."