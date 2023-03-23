Officials investigating Cass County girls found dead in pond last summer as homicide

After autopsies were complete, officials have concluded the girls suffered lacerations to their faces and there's evidence they were strangled.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The deaths of three East Texas girls who were found in a Cass County pond last summer are now under investigation as a homicide following evidence of strangulation.

Siblings 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 9-year-old Zi'Ariel Oliver, were found around 2 a.m. July 30, 2022 in a private pond off State Highway 7, near Atlanta.

The girls were reported missing around 9 p.m. on July 29, 2022 by their cousin, Paris Propps, who was responsible for the kids while their mother was working, according to the Cass County District Attorney's Office.

After autopsies were complete, officials have concluded the girls suffered lacerations to their faces and there's evidence they were strangled. Their deaths are now being investigated as homicides, the DA's Office said.

According to officials, investigators have collected several witness statements and DNA testing is ongoing. The DA's Office said the girls’ three siblings were found inside the home unharmed at the time of incident.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public's help for more information that could lead to an arrest.