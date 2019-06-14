LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating after a Friday morning fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 4:05 a.m., the LFD responded a structure fire in the 1000 block of Short Young Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two small wooden structures up in flames. The LFD was able to quickly extinguish the fires with no injuries reported.

Both structures were vacant at the time of the fire and officials estimated damage to both structures was approximately $5,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.