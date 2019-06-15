HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning shootout that left two people injured.

According to the HCSO, around 1:10 a.m., deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance in the 19000 block of Red Oak Drive, just outside of Larue.

Officials say three men, two of which were armed, and a woman arrived at the residence in two vehicles. The HCSO says they began yelling at the occupants inside the house. An armed man exited the home and spotted the armed individuals who pulled up to the house..

A shootout took place and two of the men who arrived at the home were injured. Both men were taken to a Tyler hospital and are stable.

The investigation is ongoing.