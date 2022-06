This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday evening homicide.

According to the CCSO, officials responded to the 8000 block of FM 855 and found one person dead.

Authorities say they have two suspects being questioned at this time.