LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a large number of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex that occurred overnight on Saturday.

According to Lufkin PD, the incident happened at the Shadow Creek Apartments located at 2807 Daniel McCall Drive in Lufkin.

Police say all the vehicles had windows broken out. Some even had items stolen.

Police say the incident is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.