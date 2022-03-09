Officials: Investigation points to space heater as cause of Chapel Hill-area house fire

Everyone inside the residence made it safely; however, the home is considered a total loss after the fire, Wedgeworth said.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials believe a space heater may have caused a mobile home in the Chapel Hill area to burn down early Wednesday morning.

Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said volunteer fire departments, including Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. on Seven Hills Road.

Everyone inside the residence made it out safely; however, the home is considered a total loss after the fire, Wedgeworth said.