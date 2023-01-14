Officials issue boil water notice at Tyler State Park

This notice includes water at all camping and day use area except the Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4), the park's Facebook post read.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler State Park is under a boil water notice after a pressure drop in the water lines, park officials announced Saturday on social media.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required those using park water to boil it before drinking, washing their hands or face, brushing teeth and other means of consumption.

This notice includes water at all camping and day use area except the Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4), the park's Facebook post read.

Once it is safe to consume the water without boiling, the statement said officials would rescind the boil water notice.